By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, March 27 France's broadcast regulator issued licences on Tuesday for six new free-to-air television channels that will hit the airwaves by the end of the year and potentially heat up competition for TV advertising.

The country's largest private broadcasters, TF1 and M6, scooped up one channel each, while smaller players such as sports newspaper L'Equipe, NextRadioTV and NRJ Group also won the right to create new channels.

The CSA's final selection takes the total number of free TV channels in France to 25, and the regulator largely stuck to the frontrunners named by analysts and executives last week.

The only real surprise was the selection of a diversity-themed channel dubbed TVous, which was backed by a consortium of well-known French personalities including telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel, banker Mathieu Pigasse, film producer Luc Besson and PPR heir Francois-Henri Pinault.

Although it proposed a big-budget project, media-to-aerospace group Lagardere did not win a licence for its Elle channel, a sign that the CSA saw Lagardere's past failures in TV as a risk.

The winners of the licences have until the end of the year to launch the channels. They must cover 50 percent of the population by the middle of 2013 and the whole country by 2014.

Deploying such broadcast technologies costs around 10-11 million euros a year, according to industry executives, so the CSA ended up favouring applicants with enough financial firepower to support the burden.

Philippe Bailly, an analyst at NPA Conseil, said the new channels would certainly increase competition for TV ad money in France, though the fact they were aiming at different markets might lessen the pain.

For example, M6's 6ter is family-oriented, NextRadio's channel is focused on documentaries and L'Equipe's is dedicated to sport.

"There will be a need to find about 250 million euros ($333 million) in additional advertising to finance the new channels," Bailly said, adding that such a level was about 7-8 percent of the overall French TV ad market.

"The fact that the projects all have slightly different flavours could help attract new advertisers."

Shares in TF1 were down 1.3 percent at 9.32 euros at 1315 GMT. M6 stock was up 0.2 percent at 14.08 euros. ($1 = 0.7504 euros)