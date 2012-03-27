PARIS, March 27 France's broadcast regulator issued licences on Tuesday for six new free-to-air television channels that will hit the airwaves by the end of the year and potentially heat up competition for TV advertising.

The country's largest private broadcasters TF1 and M6 each won one channel, while smaller players such as sports newspaper L'Equipe and NextRadioTV also scooped up the right to create new channels.

The NRJ Group will launch a women's channel called Cherie HD, and a consortium backed by telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel and film producer Luc Besson among others will create a channel devoted to 'diversity' and culture.

There were few surprises as the regulator, the CSA, chose the frontrunners as named by industry observers and analysts last week from the 30 applications remaining.

Although it proposed a big-budget project, media-to-aerospace group Lagardere did not win a licence for its Elle channel, a sign that the CSA saw Lagardere's past failures in TV as a risk. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan)