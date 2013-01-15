DUBAI Jan 15 French President Francois Hollande
discussed the possibility of the United Arab Emirates buying
Rafale fighter jets during his visit to the Gulf country and
said a deal hinged on price.
"We think it's a very good plane ... We have said so to our
Emirati friends and they don't disagree," Hollande told a news
conference in Dubai during a day-long visit to the United Arab
Emirates. "After that, it's a question of price."
A French diplomatic source said last week that France would
discuss a long-running possibility for the purchase of 60 Rafale
fighters during Hollande's visit but said no contract would be
signed during the trip.