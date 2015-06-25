PARIS American rock singer Courtney Love got caught up in violent protests against online ridesharing service UberPOP in Paris on Thursday, saying the car she was travelling in was besieged by angry demonstrators.

The widow of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain wrote about the incident on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, saying the vehicle had been "ambushed" at the airport by protesting taxi drivers and "destroyed".

The Hole frontwoman, who posted a picture of what appeared to be a smashed egg on her car window, also vented her anger at French President Francois Hollande.

"Francois Hollande where are the fucking police??? Is it legal for your people to attack visitors? Get your ass to the airport," she wrote on her Twitter feed.

"They've ambushed our car and are holding our driver hostage. They're beating the cars with metal bats. This is France?? I'm safer in Baghdad."

The 50-year old singer and actress later said she was under siege for about an hour but managed to escape the chaos.

"Paid some guys on motorcycles to sneak us out, got chased by a mob of taxi drivers who threw rocks, passed two police and they did nothing," she wrote.

French taxi drivers, who say UberPop represents unfair competition, blocked transport hubs in the capital and other cities in the demonstrations. French television showed pictures of burning tyres, overturned vehicles and scuffles with police in riot gear firing tear gas at one point.

(Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)