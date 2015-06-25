(Please note there are swearwords in Love's tweets)
PARIS, June 25 American rock singer Courtney
Love got caught up in violent protests against online
ridesharing service UberPOP in Paris on Thursday, saying the car
she was travelling in was besieged by angry demonstrators.
The widow of late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain wrote about the
incident on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, saying the
vehicle had been "ambushed" at the airport by protesting taxi
drivers and "destroyed".
The Hole frontwoman, who posted a picture of what appeared
to be a smashed egg on her car window, also vented her anger at
French President Francois Hollande.
"Francois Hollande where are the fucking police??? Is it
legal for your people to attack visitors? Get your ass to the
airport," she wrote on her Twitter feed.
"They've ambushed our car and are holding our driver
hostage. They're beating the cars with metal bats. This is
France?? I'm safer in Baghdad."
The 50-year old singer and actress later said she was under
siege for about an hour but managed to escape the chaos
"Paid some guys on motorcycles to sneak us out, got chased
by a mob of taxi drivers who threw rocks, passed two police and
they did nothing," she wrote.
French taxi drivers, who say UberPop represents unfair
competition, blocked transport hubs in the capital and other
cities in the demonstrations. French television showed pictures
of burning tyres, overturned vehicles and scuffles with police
in riot gear firing tear gas at one point.
(Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
in London Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)