PARIS Feb 17 Uber has filed a second complaint
to the European Commission against a French law that the online
taxi-booking service says favours regular taxis at its expense,
the company said on Tuesday.
Uber filed a complaint with the Commission last November,
the first of a series of challenges to EU member states
reluctant to open their markets to the U.S. firm.
A spokesman for Uber confirmed a report by French business
daily Les Echos, which says it has seen a copy of the complaint
that aims to put pressure on the European Commission to open an
investigation quickly.
"Yes, we confirm this," the spokesman said. "The information
published by Les Échos is fully accurate."
Launched in California four years ago, the service has
rapidly become popular in a number of countries because it often
undercuts established taxi and minicab services.
The Commission was not immediately available for comment. In
December it said it had received Uber's complaint and was
assessing whether, as Uber believes, France should have notified
it of the new law.
