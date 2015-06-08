NANTES, France, June 8 Uber, an online cab
service that links drivers with passengers through a smartphone
app, launched its UberPOP service in three more French cities on
Monday, provoking anger from taxi drivers who see it as unfair
competition.
UberPOP has been present in Paris since 2011 and has
expanded to other cities, but it also faces a legal battle in
France, where the Paris appeals court is considering whether to
ban it.
The service, which links drivers of private cars with
potential passengers at cheaper rates than traditional cabs,
became available in Marseille, Strasbourg and Nantes on Monday.
Around 80 to 100 taxi drivers protested in the western
French city of Nantes in front of a hotel where Uber was
organising a driver recruitment meeting.
"Our main fear is unfair competition: these people pay
neither social charges, nor the right to park on the public
highway," said Sebastien Leclair, head of the CPAT taxi
association for the Loire-Atlantic region.
CPAT called on taxi drivers to step up action on Tuesday in
Nantes, including possible moves to block traffic in and around
the city.
As well as Paris, UberPOP was already available in Lyon,
Bordeaux, Toulouse and Nice.
San Francisco-based Uber faces legal challenges in several
European countries where licensed taxis drivers have protested.
A French court last month outlined restrictions on private
chauffeured vehicle services, called VTCs, such as the one
offered by Uber.
UberPOP is a more informal operation than VTCs, which use
professional drivers.
Uber said UberPOP simply heralds the imminent deployment of
a so-called VTC (chauffeured tourism vehicles) service in the
three cities.
