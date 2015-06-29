PARIS, June 29 French police have brought in two
executives from U.S. technology company Uber for questioning as
the government clamp down on the taxi and ride-sharing service
intensifies, said a person from the prosecutor's office.
Thibaud Simphal, the manager of Uber France, and
Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, the general manager for Western
Europe, were detained.
The French government filed a legal complaint against Uber
on Friday over UberPOP, one of the services on the popular
smartphone app, which allows drivers to pick up passengers in
their personal cars despite having no professional drivers'
licenses.
Taxi drivers, who accuse Uber of unfair competition, staged
a major strike in France last week.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Leila Abboud)