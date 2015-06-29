(Adds background, company comment)
By Sophie Louet and Leila Abboud
PARIS, June 29 French police have detained two
executives from Uber for questioning as a government clampdown
intensifies on the U.S.-based taxi and ride-sharing service.
Thibaud Simphal, manager of Uber France, and Pierre-Dimitri
Gore-Coty, general manager for western Europe, were detained as
part of an investigation that earlier led to Uber's offices
being raided by police in March.
The probe focuses on one of the company's several local
transport options known as UberPOP, which allows passengers to
book rides with non-professional drivers via their mobile
phones, infuriating taxi operators.
Uber has provoked protests by taxi drivers from London to
New Delhi as it upends traditional business models that require
professional drivers to pay often steep fees for licences to
operate cabs.
In the past five years, the company has expanded into some
250 cities and 57 countries with its smartphone app that
connects drivers with passengers with little concern for local
regulations or practices.
In France, the backlash intensified last week when taxi
drivers blockaded major transport hubs to protest against what
they call unfair competition.
The French government also filed a legal complaint against
Uber on Friday over UberPOP, with Interior Minister Bernard
Cazeneuve calling the company's attitude "cynical" and
"arrogant".
The protests were among the fiercest in a series of strikes
and demonstrations across Europe against San Francisco-based
Uber, whose backers include Goldman Sachs and Google
.
"Two representatives of Uber today went voluntarily to a
police hearing that is part of an ongoing legal proceeding,"
said an Uber spokesman in an email. "Uber is always willing to
work with authorities to overcome possible misunderstandings."
The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Uber was in
talks to raise a further $1.5 to $2 billion to fund its global
expansion, putting its value at more than $50 billion and making
it the world's second-most valuable venture-capital backed
start-up, after Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.
Uber aims to move beyond its taxi and ride-sharing offering
into an array of local transportation options, ranging from
takeaway food and grocery delivery to freight logistics.
(Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier and Eric Auchard;
Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by David Holmes)