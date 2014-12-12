PARIS Dec 12 Uber will continue to operate its
UberPop transport service in France for now after a Paris
commercial court rejected on Friday a request by competitors to
ban the service.
Three car companies and several taxi associations had sued
the French subsidiary of the San Francisco-based company over
what it deemed unfair competition, saying among other things
that Uber drivers circumvented the training required of taxi
drivers and other limousine service chauffeurs.
The court found that the emergency request brought by the
plaintiffs was unjustified. Regardless, a new request to forbid
the car service should be examined in a criminal court and not a
commercial one, it said.
"Today's decision is very positive," Uber France's general
director Thibaud Simphal said. "UberPop can continue."
The court asked Uber to respect the law by requiring its
drivers to return to garages after each ride and by banning them
from scouting for clients while driving.
In October, a Paris court fined the subsidiary 100,000 euros
for fradulent business practices, finding it advertised UberPop
as a car pool when it was in fact a paid transportation service
that connects private drivers to passengers.
Uber has continued to operate UberPop as it has awaited that
appeals ruling.
Highly regulated taxi drivers have protested that Uber,
which allows users to summon taxi-like services from their
smartphones, has hit their business unfairly as it has expanded
rapidly over the four years since its launch.
The venture-capital backed firm valued at $18 billion now
operates in 43 countries and 25 European cities and has sparked
legal cases and taxi protests in many cities where it operates.
Courts in Germany have banned UberPop and the company's
low-cost limousine pick-up service UberBlack, saying their
drivers do not comply with German law for the commercial
transport of passengers.
In June, taxi drivers in Paris blocked traffic into the city
centre in a protest against the company, an action duplicated in
London, Berlin and Madrid.
