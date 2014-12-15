PARIS Dec 15 The UberPop transport service will
be forbidden in France beginning Jan. 1, the French interior
ministry said on Monday, the latest regulatory hurdle for the
controversial car service company.
The announcement came as taxi unions called a one-day action
to protest San Francisco-based Uber, vowing to block 260 km (160
miles) of roads around Paris with slowly moving taxi motorcades
during the morning rush hour.
Brandet said a law voted this year that takes effect in 2015
and regulates the taxi industry and chauffeured cars "is even
more constrictive for these types of businesses."
"Not only is it illegal to offer this service but
additionally for the consumer there is a real danger," ministry
spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told iTELE, citing the inadequate
insurance of drivers.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Highly regulated taxi drivers have protested that Uber,
which allows users to summon taxi-like services from their
smartphones, has hit their business unfairly as it has expanded
rapidly over the four years since its launch.
On Friday, a commercial court in Paris refused to hear a
lawsuit brought by Uber's competitors that sought to ban UberPop
on the grounds of unfair competition.
The court said the emergency request was unjustified and
said any further actions to ban the service should be examined
in a criminal court.
Uber's French subsidiary was fined 100,000 euros in October
for fraudulent business practices, with a court finding that it
advertised UberPop as a car pool instead of a paid
transportation service.
Uber has continued to operate the service pending appeal.
In a statement, the president of the union Taxi de France
called on taxi drivers to react with "fervour and firmness to
this injustice."
"Come out in mass to defend our work, it's an important
moment," President Ibrahim Sylla wrote.
(Reporting By Chine Labbe. Writing by Alexandria Sage; editing
by Mark John)