PARIS Dec 15 The UberPop transport service will
be banned in France from Jan. 1 to avoid unfair competition, the
Interior Ministry said on Monday as taxi drivers impeded morning
traffic into Paris in a protest against the U.S.-based online
cab-hailing firm.
Uber allows users to summon taxi services with smartphones
while its UberPop arm links private drivers to passengers. It
has gained popularity around the world since its 2010 launch but
drawn controversy over its aggressive approach to traditional
taxi services.
France's highly regulated taxi drivers say Uber has hit
their business unfairly as it has expanded rapidly. Authorities
have voiced concern that UberPop drivers may not have the
required commercial vehicle insurance.
Taxi unions had said they would block 260 km (160 miles) of
roads around Paris with slowly moving taxi motorcades during the
morning rush hour.
By late morning, traffic was mildly disrupted on the
highways leading from Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports into
the city centre, traffic reporters said. But there were fewer
bottlenecks than originally anticipated as some unions did not
participate.
Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said a law
that takes effect in 2015 and regulates the taxi industry and
chauffeured cars "is even more constrictive for these types of
businesses", a reference to Uber.
"Not only is it illegal to offer this service but
additionally for the consumer there is a real danger," Brandet
told iTELE, citing substandard driver insurance.
San Francisco-based Uber said its drivers had proper
insurance and contested the French government's decision.
On Friday, a commercial court in Paris refused to hear a
lawsuit brought by Uber's competitors that sought to ban UberPop
on the grounds of unfair competition. The court said the
emergency request was unjustified and said any further actions
to ban the service should be examined in a criminal court.
Uber's French subsidiary was fined 100,000 euros ($124,290)
in October for fraudulent business practices, with a court
finding that it advertised UberPop as a car pool instead of a
paid transportation service.
Uber has continued to operate the service pending appeal.
The company has been banned in the Netherlands and in the
Indian capital of New Delhi after a female passenger accused an
Uber driver of rape.
($1 = 0.8046 euros)
(Reporting By Chine Labbe, additional reporting by Gregory
Blachier; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Mark John and
Mark Heinrich)