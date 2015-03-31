PARIS, March 31 The Paris appeals court has
delayed until the end of September a decision on whether to ban
Uber's unlicensed taxi service, known as UberPOP, said a source
familiar with the matter.
The U.S. start-up raised constitutional issues that the
court decided merited review by France's Constitutional Council,
which has roughly three months to lay out its views.
The case was brought by three competing car services -
LeCab, GreenTomatoCars and Transdev Shuttle - and taxi unions.
It sought to ban the UberPop service that allows regular
people to use their cars to offer rides to others at cheaper
rates than traditional taxis.
The decision will not affect Uber's more traditional service
that allows licensed, professional drivers to pick up customers
who hail them using their smartphones.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by
ANdrew Callus)