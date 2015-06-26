PARIS, June 26 French Interior Minister Bernard
Cazeneuve said on Friday he had launched legal action targeting
local managers of U.S.-based ride-sharing service Uber,
denouncing the attitude of the company as "cynical" and
"arrogant".
France already ordered a nationwide clampdown on its UberPOP
mobile app-based service on Thursday, siding with taxi drivers
who blockaded major transport hubs in protests against the
service.
Faced with the threat of renewed disruption, even President
Francois Hollande weighed in, calling from the sidelines of a
late-night European Union summit in Brussels for the dissolution
of UberPOP's activities in France.
"We are in a state of law and the law will rule," Cazeneuve
told RTL radio.
A law from October 2014 placed a ban on putting clients in
touch with unregistered drivers. However Uber contests the rule,
saying it is unclear and counter to the freedom to do business.
A constitutional ruling is expected around September.
On Thursday Cazeneuve ordered Paris police to issue a decree
banning UberPOP and said cars defying the order would be seized.
Uber France general manager Thibaud Simphal retorted by saying
the measures "changed nothing" and that demand for its services
in France would continue.
"The complaint I filed yesterday is wide enough to cover the
statements of UberPOP managers," Cazeneuve told RTL, adding that
inciting people to defy the ban was "a criminal offence".
An Uber spokesman on Thursday accused the French government
of seeking to interfere in the course of justice.
UberPOP links drivers of private cars with potential
passengers at cheaper rates than conventional cabs and has
already come under political and legal scrutiny in France.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark John and
Alison Williams)