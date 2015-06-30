(Refiles to fix dateline)
PARIS, June 30 Two executives from Uber's French
branch will go on trial on September 30, a prosecutor said on
Tuesday, after the two were held for questioning as the
government intensified its clampdown on the U.S.-based taxi and
ride-sharing service.
Thibaud Simphal, manager of Uber France, and Pierre-Dimitri
Gore-Coty, general manager for western Europe, were detained on
Monday as part of an investigation that earlier led to Uber's
offices being raided by police in March.
The probe focuses on one of the company's several local
transport options known as UberPOP, which allows passengers to
book rides with non-professional drivers via their mobile
phones, infuriating taxi operators.
Uber has provoked protests by taxi drivers from London to
New Delhi as it upends traditional business models that require
professional drivers to pay often steep fees for licences to
operate cabs.
In France, the backlash intensified last week when taxi
drivers blockaded major transport hubs to protest against what
they call unfair competition.
