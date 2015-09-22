(Adds further details)
By Emile Picy and Leila Abboud
PARIS, Sept 22 France's Constitutional Court
upheld a national law that banned one of Uber Technologies' car
services that relies on non-professional drivers using
their own vehicles, dealing another setback to the company in
Europe.
Uber had challenged the legality of a law passed by the
French government last year, which banned its so-called UberPOP
service and updated rules on how taxi companies and chauffeured
cars could compete.
"The Constitutional Court rejects all the arguments raised
by the company and declares the contested parts of the law as
conforming with the Constitution," the court said.
"While this is a disappointing judgment for Uber, Heetch and
other French ride-sharing companies, it will not impact the
service we offer in France today which is provided entirely by
professional drivers," Uber said in response.
"We will continue to work with the French government on new,
commonsense regulations that offer riders more affordable,
reliable options and drivers new job opportunities."
Uber had already suspended the UberPOP service in France in
July after particularly violent protests by taxi drivers and the
detention of two of its French executives by prosecutors.
The decision could affect a separate criminal case against
the two executives, Thibaud Simphal and Pierre-Dimitri
Gore-Coty, that is set to go to trial September 30.
Courts in Italy, Spain and Germany have already outlawed
UberPOP, siding with taxi companies that argued that the service
did not conform with local transportation rules. Further legal
challenges are pending in the Netherlands and Belgium.
As a result of the setbacks, Uber has begun to concentrate
its efforts in Europe on the more traditional car and driver
services, which are staffed by professional drivers and are
usually covered by national laws on taxi operators.
Thomas Meister, a spokesman for Uber, said the laws
governing transportation services in much of western Europe
dated back to the 1960s and were less flexible than in places
that have updated theirs such as the United States or Mexico.
"It's inevitable that ride-sharing and car-pooling services
will become more common in Europe, but it is just going to take
longer than elsewhere," he said before the court's
pronouncement.
Uber has tried to take the fight to Brussels by challenging
the national laws, and lobbying for more favourable treatment.
Born out of the frustration of two Silicon Valley
entrepreneurs trying to catch a cab in Paris, Uber's services
have mushroomed since being launched in 2010 and are now offered
in nearly 270 cities worldwide.
International expansion in Asia, Europe, and Latin America
is key to the future of Uber, which is valued at more than $40
billion, making it the world's most highly valued venture
capital-backed start-up.
Its investors include Goldman Sachs, Google
and venture funds Benchmark and Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers.
