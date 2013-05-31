PARIS, June 1 Swiss bank UBS's French
unit was put under formal investigation on Friday in Paris for
alleged complicity in suspected illegal business practices in
France, a judicial source said.
UBS France is being investigated by the French judiciary on
whether it offered potential French clients investments that
were allegedly designed to evade taxes.
Three UBS France executives already have been put under
investigation, which means under French law there is serious or
consistent evidence pointing to implication of a suspect in a
crime.
The judicial source, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said an administrator has been designated to look into the
bank's business practices and how bonuses are given out.
UBS France CEO Jean-Frederic de Leusse was recently
questioned by judges who had to decide whether to formally place
the bank under investigation.
Cash-strapped governments around the world are cracking down
on tax evasion and money laundering in the wake of the financial
crisis.
The issue took on particular importance in France after
former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac quit over allegations that
he had an undeclared Swiss bank account, which he later
acknowledged.