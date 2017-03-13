BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH, March 13 Switzerland's tax authority may provide administrative assistance to France in a case involving the French subsidiary of UBS, the Swiss federal supreme court has ruled, newswire SDA reported on Monday.
The Lausanne-based court found the misconduct alleged by French authorities would also be punishable in Switzerland and thus overturned a lower court ruling on the matter.
In March 2015, the French unit of UBS was placed under formal investigation and paid bail worth 10 million euros ($10.7 million).
($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.