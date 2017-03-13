ZURICH, March 13 Switzerland's tax authority may provide administrative assistance to France in a case involving the French subsidiary of UBS, the Swiss federal supreme court has ruled, newswire SDA reported on Monday.

The Lausanne-based court found the misconduct alleged by French authorities would also be punishable in Switzerland and thus overturned a lower court ruling on the matter.

In March 2015, the French unit of UBS was placed under formal investigation and paid bail worth 10 million euros ($10.7 million).

($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)