PARIS, June 16 France's government stepped in to
ensure payment of unemployment benefit on Thursday after talks
aimed at securing rollover funds before a June 30 deadline
collapsed, signalling further deterioration in fraught relations
between unions and employers.
Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri, who is already struggling
to arrange a truce over contested labour law reforms, said she
would make sure a separate dispute between the two sides did not
disrupt payouts from a national unemployment insurance fund.
"The government will take the necessary steps to ensure that
benefit payments continue as of tomorrow," El Khomri said in a
statement.
Normally, the country's jobless benefit fund is co-managed
by unions and employer groups, but talks aimed at organising the
rollover of those fund from June 30 onwards ran into trouble in
recent weeks amid broader tensions in industrial relations.
