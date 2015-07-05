PARIS, July 5 France's wine-making region of
Champagne and a part of Burgundy have been granted "world
heritage status" by the United Nations, giving a boost to the
country's drive to encourage tourism and revive its flagging
economy.
The designation by UNESCO, the United Nation's cultural arm,
is accorded to cultural and natural sites deemed significant to
world history and can be accompanied by funding for
preservation.
France is already the world's most visited country,
welcoming 84 million tourists last year. The euro zone's
second-largest economy is looking to the tourism industry, which
employs some 2 million people, to help kick-start growth.
Last month, the government announced a fund intended to
boost everything from hotels to heritage sites.
At a meeting in Bonn, Germany, UNESCO also granted world
heritage status to sites including the Diyarbakir Fortress in
Turkey and two sites in Denmark.
In Champagne, UNESCO recognised an area where the method of
producing sparkling wines was developed in the early 17th
century to its early industrialization in the 19th century.
It includes the vineyards of Hautvilliers, Aý and
Mareuil-sur-Aý, Saint-Nicaise Hill in Reims, and the Avenue de
Champagne and Fort Chabrol in Epernay, as well as production
sites, underground cellars, and the sales and distribution
centres, or Champagne Houses.
"The property bears clear testimony to the development of a
very specialized artisan activity that has become an
agro-industrial enterprise," UNESCO said in a statement.
In Burgundy, UNESCO recognised the Climats, vineyards on the
slopes of the Côte de Nuits and the Côte de Beaune south of the
city of Dijon. "The site is an outstanding example of grape
cultivation and wine production developed since the High Middle
Ages," it said.
Culture Minister Fleur Pellerin welcomed the decisions,
which take France to 41 sites on the world heritage list,
including two other wine-making regions, Saint Emilion and
Bordeaux.
UNESCO has "brought amply deserved recognition to these two
regions, which have learned how to preserve and value their
cultural and natural patrimony," said Pellerin.
