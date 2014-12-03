* Head of France's largest union pressured to step down
By Nicholas Vinocur and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Dec 3 The leader of France's largest
union faced pressure to resign on Wednesday after news reports
detailing his lucrative perks caused a crisis in what is one of
the main opponents of government plans for economic reforms.
The CGT's troubles could make it easier for President
Francois Hollande to push through economic and labour policies
that euro zone partners want in return for giving Paris more
time to reduce its public deficit.
Senior CGT sources told Reuters the union's governing
council could ask Thierry Lepaon to resign as leader as early as
next Tuesday after reports revealed expensive perks linked to
his appointment in March 2013. He has denied any wrongdoing.
"There are people who want him to leave," said one regional
CGT leader.
"Should we wait until the next congress (in February) or saw
off the branch right away? If the leaks keep piling up, we
should definitely saw off the branch right away," he said. A
second senior CGT source confirmed that senior union officials
were considering asking Lepaon to step down.
Last month satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported that
the union had paid 130,000 euros ($160,290) to renovate an
apartment rented for Lepaon just outside Paris.
Since then, media have reported that tens of thousands of
euros were spent renovating Lepaon's office and that he received
over 100,000 euros of severance pay for leaving a local CGT
chapter when he became national leader.
Lepaon has defended the apartment costs as a "collective
error" by the union. He did not reply to Reuters calls over the
latest allegations but L'Express magazine quoted him as saying
the severance benefit he received was normal.
The affair is the latest difficulty facing the union.
THREAT TO DOMINANCE
A series of CGT calls to strike, in the rail sector and
against spending cuts over the past year, were rejected, and the
union has steadily lost ground to the rival CFDT in large
companies.
It lost its position as the top union at 27-percent
state-owned telecoms company Orange in a workers' vote on Nov.
25. Some CGT officials fear it could lose its leadership
position to the CFDT in public sector union elections on
Thursday.
"When you see these leaks in the press, it's clear that the
upcoming elections in the public sector are very worrying for
some people," said Simon Gevaudan, a regional CGT leader and
member of its governing council.
Public sector workers, whose wages have been all but frozen
since 2010, are frustrated over Lepaon's failure to fight
against austerity measures designed to bring France's budget
deficit within EU targets.
While the CGT has refused to sign several employer-union
deals, notably to ease hiring-and-firing rules, the union has
put forward proposals which could allow firms to circumvent a
restrictive labour code.
"There is a problem with the CGT's line," said a senior
union source. "There are those who want a more conciliatory
approach and others I would call archaic, who want a direct
confrontation with the government ... Those people want Lepaon
out."
