* New boss seen as tough but also pragmatic
* Unions could make or break Hollande reforms
By Nicholas Vinocur and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Feb 3 France's powerful CGT trade union
elected hardliner Philippe Martinez as its new chief on Tuesday
in a shift that could make it harder for President Francois
Hollande to win its assent to economic reforms.
Hollande wants to push through changes aimed at creating
more flexibility in France's rigid labour market and
deregulating certain sectors, but French trade unions have often
forced previous governments to abandon or water down reforms.
The moustachioed Martinez, known as a "hard case" by
colleagues, is a Communist Party member and former Renault
worker who previously headed the CGT's metallurgy section.
He is expected to resist Hollande's changes more forcefully
than his predecessor Thierry Lepaon, who stepped down amid
controversy over costly renovations of his office and an
apartment near Paris.
Lepaon had struggled to rally support from the union's
public sector members, and several of his strike calls fizzled
due to weak turnout. During a round of union elections in
companies in December, the CGT lost ground to its main
competitor, the pro-reform CFDT.
Now hardliners expect Martinez to reassert the power of a
union that brought down conservative prime minister Alain Juppe
in 1995 after a massive strike against pension reforms. Today it
represents 700,000 members across a range of industries, from
car manufacturing to teaching.
Martinez has no biography on the CGT's web site, unlike
other senior union cadres, and grants few media interviews.
Despite his tough reputation, people who have negotiated
with him said he could be pragmatic when needed.
"He's no easy customer, but he's also someone you can talk
to. He has contributed to untangling some very complicated
situations," said Raymond Subie, a former social affairs adviser
to ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy who dealt with Martinez.
Martinez worked quietly to defuse a longrunning labour
dispute at carmarker PSA Peugeot's Aulnay plant near Paris, now
shuttered. The strike ended after PSA paid tens of thousands of
euros to buy out unionised workers who had occupied the factory
floor and were accused of violence against strike breakers.
Under pressure from Brussels and the European Central Bank,
Hollande's government is pushing plans through parliament to
liberalise protected job sectors while pressing for a deal to
ease rules on union representation in companies.
Some union officials worry that taking too hard a stance
could leave the CGT weak and isolated as the Socialist
government presses ahead with the reforms, which it views as
crucial to fighting chronic unemployment and weak growth.
"If the CGT excludes itself from social dialogue, it's not
of much use to wage-earners," a CGT section chief who declined
to be identified told Reuters. "People want to see a bolder CGT
but in reality that would probably alienate us from workers."
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)