BRIEF-Neophotonics says Sandra Waechter appointed interim CFO
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
PARIS, June 1 France's main SNCTA air traffic controllers union said on Wednesday it had lifted its notice of a strike from June 3-5 over working conditions.
The decision followed "a final negotiation meeting", the union said in a statement, without providing details.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Neophotonics Corp - Waechter will serve as interim CFO until such time as company completes its on-going search for a new chief financial officer
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc begins production of new ‘mustang’ iron ore pellet at its United Taconite Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: