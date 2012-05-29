* Union leaders hold early talks with new prime minister
* Hardline CGT hands Socialist govt 'economic blacklist'
* Talks to pave road for July summit on labour reform
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, May 29 French unions pressed President
Francois Hollande to prove his job-saving mettle on Tuesday by
handing his Socialist cabinet a list of looming company
shutdowns that are threatening tens of thousands of jobs at the
start of labour talks.
Hollande, who came to power this month against a grim
economic backdrop, has promised to reverse rising unemployment
and shore up the struggling manufacturing sector, partly by
pumping investment into small and medium businesses.
As Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault held his first talks
with union leaders to discuss the job situation ahead of a July
summit on social issues, Hollande's immediate challenge was to
respond to the warnings about layoffs in the pipeline.
Hardline union CGT named 46 companies it said were planning
to shut production sites in a list published in French media
that showed about 90,000 jobs threatened directly or indirectly.
Firms planning to close factories ranged from carmakers PSA
Peugeot Citron and General Motors to retailer
Conforama, according to the list.
"We want to deal with these layoff plans immediately,"
Francois Chereque, head of the CFDT union, France's largest by
membership, told Europe 1 radio. "We are urgently requesting the
state to focus on jobs. Jobs are the Number 1 problem."
The task of staving off an avalanche of job cuts falls to
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, present at Tuesday's talks,
who has been given a mission to stop healthy firms from laying
off workers.
But critics are sceptical he will be able to do so, as
courts have already struck down one attempt to freeze a layoff
plan.
WAGE CONFLICT
Unions will also use Tuesday's talks to outline their views
on how the new government should adjust the previous
administration's raising of the retirement age and changes to
the wage negotiation system and the minimum wage.
Chereque said Hollande would have to fulfil a campaign
promise to raise the minimum wage, but said a rise of more than
20 percent, as hardline union FO wants, would be unrealistic.
Disagreement over the minimum wage and other issues could
end Hollande's election honeymoon in the run-up to the July
summit as the moderate CFDT clashes with the all-or-nothing
approach of the FO and CGT unions.
Hollande, who promised during his campaign to create tens of
thousands of public sector jobs, has yet to explain how he will
boost the private sector, which analysts say is hampered by
excessively rigid labour regulations.
France's first Socialist president in 17 years, Hollande
wants to grant unions a position on company boards, where they
would have more say on staffing decisions.
"I want to significantly modify relations with the social
partners," Ayrault told magazine L'Express in an interview.
On pensions, he plans to use a government decree to tweak
conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy's two-year hike in
the minimum retirement age to allow workers who started working
at 18 or 19 to retire at 60.
Asked whether Hollande's tax-and-spend policies could
eventually provoke a lurch toward austerity, as was the case
under former Socialist president Francois Mitterrand, Ayrault
said: "Much now depends on European policy. It's indispensable
that the Brussels summit on May 23 leads to a positive outcome."
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Heavens)