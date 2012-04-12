PARIS, April 12 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
and U.S. President Barack Obama called on Syria to abide fully
with a U.N.-backed plan to stop a "brutal crackdown" and vowed
to intensify efforts to end the violence, including steps at the
U.N. Security Council.
In a statement issued after a conference call between the
two men, the leaders also urged Iran to undertake serious
negotiations when major powers begin talks with the Islamic
Republic in Istanbul on Friday.
"The two presidents urged the Syrian regime to respect
scrupulously and without preconditions its commitments to the
plan of the Arab League-U.N. envoy. The regime will be judged by
its acts," the statement said.
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan told the Security Council
on Thursday that Syria has not fully complied with the terms of
his peace plan and urged the 15-nation body to demand the
withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons from towns, council
diplomats said.
Paris previously has said it would go back to the Security
Council if Damascus failed to implement the six-point plan that
includes a political transition.
"With their partners, notably Arabs, they (Sarkozy, Obama)
agreed to intensify their efforts to finally end the brutal
repression of the Syrian people so that an immediate
humanitarian assistance can be given... Those who have committed
acts of violence will have to answer to their crimes," the
statement said.
The two leaders, who also discussed Afghanistan and the
price of oil, said they would also apply sanctions on Iran for
as long as Tehran did not meet its international obligations.
Major powers will hold their first talks with Iran on Friday
in more than a year, hoping Tehran will give enough ground over
its nuclear programme to continue negotiations and avert the
threat of a Middle East war.
"They called on Iran to use the occasion to ... undertake
serious discussions and suspend all its sensitive nuclear
activities," the statement said.