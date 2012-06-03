PARIS, June 3 U.S. ambassador to France Charles
Rivkin took part in a mass parachute jump over the coast of
Normandy on Sunday to mark the 68th anniversary of the Allied
invasion of mainland Europe in World War Two.
Following in the footsteps of Allied paratroopers who
parachuted into German-occupied Normandy hours before the
seaborne assault on the beaches, Rivkin made the leap despite
strong winds which resulted in light injuries to six fellow
jumpers, France 3 television reported.
"France has been our ally from the start and the evidence is
here in this field," Rivkin told TF1 television after landing.
Some 100 U.S., French and German paratroopers took part in the
jump.
Thousands of U.S and other Allied paratroopers began the
assault on German coastal defences with a dangerous night jump
behind enemy lines early on June 6, 1944.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Tim Pearce)