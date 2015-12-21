PARIS Dec 21 A Paris clothing retailer said it
had settled a right of publicity dispute with Beyonce, Rihanna,
Kanye West, Jay Z and Pharell Williams, although the terms of
the agreement were not disclosed.
The pop stars jointly sued ElevenParis in October, accusing
the firm of "brazenly" selling shirts, hats, backpacks, mobile
phone cases and other items featuring their faces without
permission.
ElevenParis, which owns a small chain of shops, said in a
statement that an "amicable agreement" had been found.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Louise Ireland)