PARIS Oct 14 A team of officials from the
United States visited a French primary school on Tuesday looking
for tips to promote healthy eating from a lesson teaching
children how to appreciate good food.
With a fresh croissant on each desk and a pen in hand, the
class of eight and nine year-olds were encouraged to use their
five senses to examine the pastries at length and describe the
experience, as the delegation looked on.
The pupils in the Paris suburb of Roissy-en-Brie were taking
part in a three year-old government programme to promote food
awareness and healthy eating in schools, and had previously
carried out similar taste tests on bread and cheese.
The Director of Food Management in New York City for public
schools, Stephen O'Brien, said he and colleagues -- representing
cities including Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles -- had much to
learn from France's "premiere culture" for food.
The stakes are higher than promoting refined palettes.
According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development, (OECD), the rate of childhood obesity in French
children is under half that of the United States.
"I do think that by teaching food culture in schools you can
tackle the adverse effects of over-eating, obesity, sodium, all
of those things that are becoming chronic throughout the world,
not just in the United States," O'Brien said.
"These students will remember this lesson for their whole
lives."
But will the students really take the time to size up and
sniff their evening meal after school because of these
occasional "taste classes"?
"When the children go home in the evening, do they think
about a lesson about verb conjugations or vocabulary? I don't
know," said head teacher Yannick Choulet.
"I'm not revolutionising family lives, that's not the point.
But what I want to teach is curiosity, pleasure at the table,
that's something fundamental."
FOOD CULTURE
While the health benefits of an afternoon spent munching on
croissants might be marginal, Choulet said that other school
projects, including promoting eating fruit at break times, can
have a real impact on health.
The government is keen to celebrate France's foodie culture,
with the "gastronomic meal of the French" on the list of the
"Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" drawn up bu the U.N.
culture and education agency UNESCO.
"Today what's been done in France can be an example used
elsewhere so I think that we have a special feature, a culture.
It has to be promoted, looked after, and developed above all,
and that all happens with children," Agriculture Minister
Stephane Le Foll said at a giant taste class at Paris's town
hall surrounded by children wearing paper chef hats.
Although online parenting forums are peppered with gushing
posts about the diverse eating habits of French children, the
picture is more complex.
O'Brien pointed out that obesity rates in the United States
have actually stabilised if not started to fall, while the OECD
says that obesity in French boys, at least, is on the rise.
As far as pupil engagement is concerned, though, the
benefits are clear.
Sitting up next to the whiteboard, Anne-Florelle agreed it
was more fun than an average French or Maths lesson, and
finished her croissant before any of her neighbours.
"We're eating, and I love to eat!" she said.
