PARIS Nov 13 French President Francois Hollande
and U.S. President Barack Obama are both determined to obtain
guarantees from Iran that it will not seek to develop a nuclear
weapon, Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
The United States, European Union and Iran worked for months
on a proposal to end a 10-year stand-off over Tehran's nuclear
programme. Talks in Geneva last week between Iran and six world
powers made notable progress towards a deal before snagging on
some details, and will be resumed on Nov. 20.
Iran and some diplomats from Western nations at first blamed
France for the holdup and accused it of upstaging other powers.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry later said that Western
states had been united on the terms of a deal, but that Iran had
not been able to accept it.
Iran denied this, as it does allegations that it is trying
to develop the means to make nuclear bombs behind the facade of
a declared civilian atomic energy programme.
"The two heads of state expressed their common will to
obtain from Iran guarantees that it is definitively abandoning
its military nuclear programme," Hollande's office said in a
statement after the two spoke by telephone.
The White House issued its own statement after the call
saying the United States and France were in "full agreement" on
the terms of the deal which they proposed to Iran, as well as
their approach to negotiations.
"They consider the (six powers') proposal to be a sound step
toward assuring the international community that Iran's nuclear
programme is exclusively peaceful," the statement read.