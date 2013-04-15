* French industry minister eyes EDF, GDF Suez stake sales
* Finance minister plays down possible stake sales
* Sale could raise 4.2 billion euros
* Funds could be invested in other industries -govt source
By Geert De Clercq and Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, April 15 The French government could
raise as much as 4.2 billion euros ($5.50 billion) by trimming
its stakes in utilities EDF and GDF Suez,
money it may invest in other industries to help invigorate the
ailing economy.
Without naming either company, French industry minister
Arnaud Montebourg on Sunday raised the possibility of reducing
the state shareholding in electricity utility EDF to 75 percent
from 84.4 percent, and the stake in gas utility GDF Suez to 33
percent from 36.7 percent.
"We are in the process of looking at what would be
possible," a senior government source said.
The source added that the objective would not be to fill
holes in state coffers but to invest in new industries.
In March, France raised nearly half a billion euros from the
sale of a 3.12 percent stake in aerospace group Safran
with a view to inject the funds into small businesses. The sale
left the state with 27 percent in the firm.
Countries across Europe, including Italy and France, are
sitting on billions of dollars worth of assets, which could be
used to limit unpopular spending cuts or to invest in other
areas of their flagging economies.
France owns around 55 billion euros' worth of stakes in
listed companies, but socialist French President Francois
Hollande has made little mention of asset sales.
This is the second time Montebourg, one of the most
left-wing ministers in the government and viewed by some as a
loose cannon, has spoken about partial privatisations without a
swift government denial.
Finance minister Pierre Moscovici, interviewed on state
radio earlier, did not mention the possible stake sales, but a
source close to him said there was no particular plan to sell,
adding that only the finance ministry has the authority over any
disposals.
"If the state considers some assets are not strategic and
could be sold to finance other investments that would be
beneficial to the economy, there is nothing to stop us from
doing that," the source said.
A 10 percent stake in EDF, at current prices, would raise
about 3 billion euros, while a 3 percent stake in GDF Suez would
raise about 1.2 billion euros.
At midday, EDF was down 0.2 percent and GDF Suez was up 0.3
percent, outperforming a weaker CAC40 index.
While Europe's bourses are at their highest levels since
early 2009, utilities have been among the worst
performers.
Power demand is falling because of the economic crisis and
the drive for more energy efficiency, utilities are carrying
billions of debt following a wave of consolidation, and the boom
in renewable energy is damaging their business model.
"This may not be a good time to sell, but frankly, because
of regulation and falling consumption, there is not much good
news in the pipeline for the sector," said Colette Lewiner, head
of utilities at French consultancy firm CapGemini.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Catherine Bremer;
Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Louise Heavens)