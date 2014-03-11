(Repeating with pix, tv in slugline)
* Van Gogh as seen by "Theatre of Cruelty" iconoclast Artaud
* Madman, or undaunted in quest to portray reality?
* Torment, anxieties plagued both artists who died young
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, March 11 The shrieks of mad women assault
visitors entering the Musee d'Orsay's new exhibit on Vincent Van
Gogh, an arresting look at the painter's work as seen through
the eyes of the late avant-garde French theatre director and
playwright Antonin Artaud.
"The Man Driven to Suicide by Society", opening on Tuesday
in Paris, is a fitting title for a display of 55 Van Gogh work
using Artaud's own commentary to see them in a new light.
Artaud - one of the great theorisers about the stage,
renowned for his short but seminal 1938 tract "The Theatre of
Cruelty" - was, like Van Gogh, tormented throughout his life by
hallucinations and hospitalised in psychiatric asylums.
In the exhibition space, a kaleidoscope of violent phrases
culled from Artaud's 1947 analysis of Van Gogh is projected on
the floor - "anguish", "delirium", "bad blood".
Recorded shrieks set the tone as four of Van Gogh's
self-portraits stare back at the viewer.
With thick brushstrokes of blue and green underlining the
piercing blue eyes and a wary, proud expression, Van Gogh
challenges us to say whether it is him, or society, that is mad.
Artaud would claim the former. Although born six years after
the painter's death, the author of the influential theatre
manifesto that was a "must read" during France's 1968 student
upheavals felt a kinship for the red-haired artist who died
after shooting himself in the stomach in 1890.
Artaud defended Van Gogh in a 1947 book that blamed society
for his death. A publisher had convinced the playwright that his
own mental health issues would make him an ideal interpreter of
Van Gogh.
Rather than a madman, Van Gogh was to Artaud someone
unafraid to portray reality, an artist who could, he wrote,
"scrutinise a man's face with such overpowering strength,
dissecting its refutable psychology as with a knife".
Curator Isabelle Cahn said Artaud's text challenged the
conventional ideas of Van Gogh's supposed madness.
"Artaud wrote, No, Van Gogh is not crazy, he was pushed to
suicidal despair by a society which rejected his works," she
said. "From that moment on he went on to accuse people of
pushing Van Gogh to suicide and society as a whole."
"OUT OF HELL"
From the sinewy tree trunks and quivering vegetation in
1889's "The Garden of the St. Paul Hospital" outside the asylum
walls, to the swirling wallpaper pattern in "Augustine Roulin
(Woman Rocking the Cradle)", Van Gogh's canvasses put raw,
unsettling emotions on display.
Van Gogh once complained to his brother Theo that the
difficulty of drawing was akin to "working one's way through an
invisible iron wall" that separates feeling from execution, a
frustration that reverberated with Artaud.
"No one has ever written or painted, sculpted, modelled,
built, invented, except to get out of hell," wrote Artaud, who
after a lifetime exorcising demons himself was found dead in
1948 at age 51 in his clinic bedroom, possibly of an overdose of
the hypnotic drug chloral hydrate.
Artaud, whose photograph as a young man by surrealist Man
Ray is in the show, said his struggles with his art were akin to
those of Van Gogh, whom he said painted "inert things in nature
as if they were having convulsions".
"Every day I marshal tremendous inner turmoil," said the
nevertheless prolific Artaud.
Fans of the Orsay will recognise "Van Gogh's Bedroom in
Arles" and "Starry Night" from the permanent collection.
Visitors will also see little-known paintings including "A Pair
of Shoes," in which one is overturned to expose a ruined sole,
and "Crab on its Back".
The overturned crab, exposed and vulnerable, maybe dead,
creates a sense of fragility, mortality and struggle.
"It's artists who carry our anxiety and the anxiety of
society from their time, and in which we can discover
contemporary anxieties," said Cahn. "But they show us above all
how we can go beyond them through art, and it's a great help."
The show runs until July 6.
