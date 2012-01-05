PARIS Jan 5 France's conservative government will submit a bill to parliament in February aimed at overhauling social welfare funding, Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Thursday.

In a new focus on growth and employment, President Nicolas Sarkozy is pushing to raise sales taxes as a way to provide new financing for welfare so that labour charges can be eased on companies, helping them compete internationally.

"We need to hear the point of view of the unions, but our goal is clear: our tax system must favour the creation of productive jobs in France," Fillon told a international forum, ahead of Jan. 18 talks with unions on the idea.

"The reform of welfare financing will be submitted to parliament in February," he said.