(Adds analyst comment, detail)
PARIS, Sept 1 French car sales fell 3 percent in
August, a seasonally weak vacation month, the country's main
automotive industry association said on Monday.
Registrations fell to 83,340 cars, with Renault's
10.7 percent decline leading the drop. PSA Peugeot Citroen
sales fell in line with the market.
France is lagging a fragile recovery in Europe as a whole,
where car sales were up 6.2 percent in the first half of the
year. European sales data for July and August is due to be
published on Sept. 17.
"Consumers are holding back before replacing their cars,"
said Flavien Neuvy, head of auto-market forecasting at Cetelem,
a BNP Paribas sales financing division.
"The morose economic context is continuing to weigh, and
while August is not very representative we're still 20 percent
below pre-crisis levels."
European leader Volkswagen bucked the French
decline with an 11 percent sales gain led by its no-frills Skoda
brand, up 25 percent - paring the group's loss of market share
this year.
French registrations for the year so far were up 1.6
percent, the CCFA said. When adjusted for the loss of one
selling day compared with August 2013, sales last month rose 1.8
percent.
Delivery van sales also fell 3.8 percent in August, for a
3.2 decline in light vehicle registrations overall.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
James Regan)