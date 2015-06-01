PARIS, June 1 New car registrations in France fell 4 percent year-on-year in May to reach 143,059 on a reported basis, the first fall this year when the figures are not corrected to include a comparable number of working days.

France's auto maker association, the CCFA, maintains its forecast for a roughly 2 percent rise in car sales this year, said a spokesman.

French car sales have risen 3.8 percent to 791,143 so far this year on a reported basis and 5.8 percent on a comparable basis as car makers like Renault and Peugeot benefit from an uptick in consumer demand.

European car sales have shown a broad-based rise in demand this year in major markets like Germany, Britain and France, with demand for mass-market models outstrip that for higher-end cars. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Leila Abboud)