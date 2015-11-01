(Adds carmaker data)

PARIS Nov 1 French car registrations rose 1 percent in October, according to industry data published on Sunday, with Renault recovering some lost ground while rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a fall.

Deliveries rose to 161,756 cars last month, according to numbers published by data provider Autovista-DataNeo. The period included one less selling day than in October 2014, dampening year-on-year growth.

Renault sales advanced 2.9 percent, outpacing the market thanks to a 5 percent gain in Renault-branded vehicles on strong demand for new models such as the Kadjar compact SUV.

The carmaker said on Thursday it had lost some sales in previous months as it struggled to ramp up production in step with recovering European demand.

By contrast, domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw October registrations tumble 5.6 percent, weighed down by an 11.5 percent slump for the Citroen brand's ageing model lineup.

Toyota's French car sales were more buoyant, rising 8.1 percent in October, while Volkswagen's registrations rose 4.4 percent.

Because deliveries occur several weeks after purchase decisions, the Sept. 18 exposure of VW's diesel test-rigging is unlikely to have affected registrations before November.

French utility van sales rose 1.7 percent in October, Autovista-DataNeo also said, raising the overall gain in light vehicle registrations to 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Bolton)