PARIS Jan 1 French car registrations rose by
12.5 percent in December, the CCFA automobile association said
in a statement on Friday, helping the market grow by 6.8 percent
in the whole of 2015.
Car registrations totalled 183,726 cars in December,
according to CCFA data. The period included the same number of
selling days as in December 2014.
Renault sales advanced 26.7 percent, outpacing the
overall market, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen
saw December registrations rise by 7.7 percent.
French utility van sales rose by 8.6 percent.
