PARIS Jan 1 French car registrations rose by 12.5 percent in December, the CCFA automobile association said in a statement on Friday, helping the market grow by 6.8 percent in the whole of 2015.

Car registrations totalled 183,726 cars in December, according to CCFA data. The period included the same number of selling days as in December 2014.

Renault sales advanced 26.7 percent, outpacing the overall market, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw December registrations rise by 7.7 percent.

French utility van sales rose by 8.6 percent. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Evans)