PARIS, Sept 1 French car sales fell 3 percent in August, a seasonally weak vacation month, the country's main automotive industry association said on Monday.

Registrations fell to 83,340 cars, with Renault's 10.7 percent decline leading the drop. PSA Peugeot Citroen sales fell in line with the market.

Car registrations for the year so far were up 1.6 percent, the CCFA said. When adjusted for the loss of one selling day compared with August 2013, sales last month rose 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)