PARIS Aug 16 Once home to kings and now one of
France's most visited sites, the Chateau de Versailles is
planning a new venture with a luxury hotel to prop up its
finances, local media said on Sunday.
The palace's management has called for a tender to create a
hotel in three 1680s buildings situated just outside the
Versailles park's gates, with views of some of its most famous
buildings, the Journal du Dimanche said.
It would cost 4 million to 7 million euros ($4.44
million-$7.77 million)to renovate the run-down buildings and as
much to build a hotel within their walls, the bid for tender
said, according to the newspaper.
A previous plan to build a hotel there was abandoned a few
years ago.
Versailles was transformed by King Louis XIV in the 17th
century from a hunting lodge into the dazzling heart of an
absolutist state, with a stunning palace and gardens.
The call for tender for a 60-year concession on the Grand
Controle, Petit Controle and Pavillon buildings meant to become
a hotel will close on September 14, the Journal du Dimanche
wrote.
The Versailles administration could not be reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Larry King)