PARIS Aug 16 Once home to kings and now one of France's most visited sites, the Chateau de Versailles is planning a new venture with a luxury hotel to prop up its finances, local media said on Sunday.

The palace's management has called for a tender to create a hotel in three 1680s buildings situated just outside the Versailles park's gates, with views of some of its most famous buildings, the Journal du Dimanche said.

It would cost 4 million to 7 million euros ($4.44 million-$7.77 million)to renovate the run-down buildings and as much to build a hotel within their walls, the bid for tender said, according to the newspaper.

A previous plan to build a hotel there was abandoned a few years ago.

Versailles was transformed by King Louis XIV in the 17th century from a hunting lodge into the dazzling heart of an absolutist state, with a stunning palace and gardens.

The call for tender for a 60-year concession on the Grand Controle, Petit Controle and Pavillon buildings meant to become a hotel will close on September 14, the Journal du Dimanche wrote.

The Versailles administration could not be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Larry King)