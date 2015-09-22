BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 22 France has launched a probe into whether German carmaker Volkswagen had also used software that deceived U.S. regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of its diesel cars in France, its environment minister said on Tuesday.
Segolene Royal said in a statement that she had asked the United States Environmental Protection Agency for further information about the fraud committed by Volkswagen.
She also asked French car firms to ensure that similar practices had not taken place in their companies. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.