PARIS, April 29 Sanctions against banks and
insurers in France are likely to take a back seat this year as
Paris prepares to hand over financial supervision to the
European Central Bank (ECB) and regulators focus on
stress-testing the bloc's banks.
Responsibilities are still being worked out between ECB
headquarters in Frankfurt and other European capitals, but the
head of the French financial watchdog's sanctions committee
suggested that staff transfers ahead of planned euro zone
banking union will push domestic regulation down the pecking
order.
The ECB, in conjunction with national supervisors, is
scrutinising the banks' books in a so-called asset quality
review and testing their ability to withstand a swathe of
economic and financial shocks before it takes over as supervison
of the euro zone's largest banks in November.
"National structures will be preserved, but the division of
labour is being worked out from a practical point of view," Remi
Bouchez, head of the ACPR's sanctions committee, told Reuters.
"Some of our colleagues are moving to Frankfurt ... and if
you add the asset quality review, 2014 will be a year of
transition and not a good harvest in terms of sanctions."
Reuters calculations show that the French ACPR's sanctions
committee fined nine institutions a total of 15.4 million euros
last year, including a 10 million euro ($13.8 million) fine
attributed to the French arm of Swiss bank UBS.
The ECB said last week that it had finalised rules for how
it will supervise commercial banks in the euro zone and Bouchez
said that Frankfurt would eventually be able to manage sanctions
procedures on its own or decide to mandate national regulators.
The ACPR incorporates three independent commissions in
charge of banking and insurance regulation, the implementation
of measures to wind down failing banks and sanctions.
The sanctions committee doubled the maximum fine it can levy
to 100 million euros in 2010 but the biggest fines so far have
been 10 million euros, including that for BNP Paribas's
insurance arm Cardif Assurance Vie in April for
failing to contact the beneficiaries of unclaimed insurance
contracts.
BNP has declined to say whether it would contest the fine.
Bouchez would not rule out larger fines in the future but
they would have to ramp up significantly to compare to the sort
of sanctions levied in London, Europe's financial hub, or the
United States, where fines can run to billions of dollars.
BNP Paribas France's biggest listed bank has set aside $1.1
billion for a possible fine for breaching U.S. sanctions on
countries including Iran.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
