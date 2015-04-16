* Lille to vote on one of France's biggest water contracts

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, April 16 The region around France's northern city of Lille has become a battleground between Veolia and Suez Environnement for one of France's biggest water supply contracts but both could miss out.

On Friday, local councillors for Lille European Metropolis (MEL), representing more than 1.1 million people, will decide whether to give a 480 million euro ($510 million) eight-year contract to Veolia or take water supply back into public hands.

Suez, which has operated the Lille region's water supply for 30 years, was disqualified in October from taking part in the tender to renew its concession. It is now fighting a rearguard battle to overturn that decision in court.

The fight for Lille comes after several French local authorities followed the example of Paris in 2010 and took water provision back into public hands. Others are threatening to do so to extract lower prices from the two firms.

Faced with this threat at home, the big two operators are seeking growth in emerging markets where privatisation remains more popular. Veolia and Suez each now serve more than 100 million people, mostly abroad.

Insiders say it is hard to predict how the 179 new MEL councillors will vote on the water issue, but the region's swing to the right in March 2014 elections is likely to favour Veolia.

"It looks like the council will vote in favour of private water. The Greens and the left have lost a lot of influence," said Pierre Mathiot, head of Sciences Po university in Lille.

ACTIVIST CAMPAIGN

An association of about 85 communes -- from regional capital Lille, with a population of 220,000, to villages with a few hundred inhabitants -- MEL manages water, waste, transport, urban planning an other local services.

The association has had a tense relationship with Suez, which in 2013 paid MEL 60 million euros to settle a longstanding claim about disputed investments.

But while a return to public water seemed possible under leftist rule, even the "Collective for public water" group -- which has campaigned against Suez for years and will demonstrate in Lille ahead of Friday's vote -- doubts it can stop Veolia.

"It is quite likely that the councillors will chose Veolia," said activist Pierre-Yves Pira.

A cartoon on the group's campaign poster reads: "For the multinationals, two molecules of hydrogen and one molecule of oxygen ... are just three molecules of profit".

Campaigns like this and tighter municipal budgets are hurting the two water firms.

Even though their market shares are stable around 40 and 20 percent respectively, the trend towards greater local control in France is eroding market leader Veolia's water turnover by 1 to 2 percent per year. Margins are also narrowing as mayors negotiate lower prices.

While Suez Chief Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade played down the financial impact of Lille on the firm's 14.3 billion euro revenue, he said losing another major contract in its home market would hurt Suez's image, as the Paris contract loss did.

He added that Suez's Lille offer was disqualified based on minor deviations from the tender and that the firm would fight the decision in court "until the end".

"This decision goes against the interests of water users and the Lille region, which deprived itself of a competitive offer," he said. ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir)