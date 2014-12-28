PARIS Dec 28 Long queues of vehicles lined
routes to French ski slopes for a second day on Sunday after
snow, ice and heavy traffic forced some 15,000 people into
emergency overnight accommodation during the peak winter holiday
season.
Authorities said the weather conditions, not unusual for the
time of year but severe enough to make driving hazardous given
the number of vehicles on the roads, were set to improve in the
afternoon and on Monday.
Snowfalls of 30 to 60 centimetres (12 to 24 inches) over the
past 24 hours led them to declare an "orange alert" for snow and
ice in four departments of eastern and southeastern France;
Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Ain and Isere.
"Getting to the ski stations is still pretty tricky and snow
chains are mandatory. The advice is that all those who can
should delay their journey," said the Transport Ministry in a
statement.
The ministry of the interior said some of the 83 emergency
shelters that received stranded motorists overnight would stay
open to help reduce the level of traffic and cater for those not
equipped with snow chains.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier and Andrew Callus; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)