PARIS, June 6 The French government will disburse millions of euros in emergency funds to help those people hardest hit by flooding after the wettest May in a hundred years, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday as water levels in Paris slowly receded.

Battling nationwide strikes against labour law reforms and rock-bottom ratings, President Francois Hollande and his government had already promised extra financing for local authorities to deal with the floods that have killed four people.

"We must remain very cautious and vigilant. It will take time for the waters to recede," Valls said after a government meeting on the floods, which have forced thousands from their homes near Paris, disrupted trains and forced the Louvre museum to move precious art works to safety.

Valls said tens of millions of euros would be made available for the worst hit flood victims but did not give a precise figure. The floods have caused hundreds of millions of euros in damage, he said.

Further aid is expected for farmers and for businesses.

Paris' flagship museums, the Louvre and Orsay have said they will stay closed until Tuesday at least. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Richard Lough)