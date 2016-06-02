PARIS, June 2 Paris' iconic Louvre museum halted
entries on Thursday and will be closed to the public on Friday
to allow priceless artworks to be removed if the swollen River
Seine keeps rising higher, an internal email to staff showed.
"The museum will remain closed to the public tomorrow out of
precaution: there is no danger to the public or our staff but
will allow us to calmly remove certain art collections should it
be necessary," the email seen by Reuters stated.
After days of torrential rains, the French government has
issued an orange alert for central Paris, with the Seine's water
level bursting through 5 meters. Its record high was 8.60 meters
during the devastating floods of 1910.
