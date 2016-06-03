(Corrects spelling of Corbeil-Essonnes in para 3)
By Richard Lough and Morade Azzouz
PARIS, June 3 The Louvre and Orsay museums in
Paris moved scores of art works and precious artefacts to safety
and soldiers evacuated residents trapped in some of the
capital's outlying suburbs as the swollen river Seine hit its
highest level in 30 years.
France's environment minister, Segolene Royal, said the
Seine had breached 6 metres (19 feet) in central Paris,
submerging roads running along the river, swamping small
businesses on quaysides and forcing the closure of an
underground commuter line.
The worst affected areas lie to the south of the capital. In
Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, located near to Paris' Orly airport,
soldiers and Red Cross volunteers helped stranded residents as
floodwaters rose above knee level. In nearby Corbeil-Essonnes,
locals kayaked along streets littered with abandonned cars.
"It's a bit frightening, everything that's happening," said
one woman from Marseille who identified herself only as Odile.
"Not long ago they ran a flood simulation, how to evacuate
museums, residents. And now it's happening for real."
Insurance claims for damaged properties and cars will run
into the hundreds of millions of dollars, two consultancy groups
said.
Both the Louvre and Orsay museums overlooking the Seine were
closed to the public on Friday. In the Louvre, workers stacked
dozens of boxes marked fragile and containing valuable statues,
vases and art works.
Crates could be seen stacked in corridors, overlooked by
classical marble statues.
"For the museums, even if fortunately there isn't any
flooding of storerooms as of today, there is an automatic
process above 5.50 metres to move works in the deepest
storerooms higher," Bruno Julliard, Paris' deputy mayor, told
France Inter radio.
The Louvre and the Musee d'Orsay are both home to
world-renowned art collections, the former including the
celebrated Mona Lisa painting and Venus de Milo statue.
Even as the Seine flooded higher, it remained well below the
record high of 8.6 metres reached in 1910, when thousands of
Parisians had to flee flooded low-lying areas of the city.
Officials said the river could peak at 6.50 metres later on
Friday, and warned flood waters could take several weeks to
recede after the wettest May in France for 100 years.
"What's going to be even more painful for the families who
have lost their homes, the heads of companies who have lost
their businesses, the employees who will be unable to go to
work, is that the drop in the water level will be very slow,"
she said.
The retreating waters could reveal further victims, Royal,
the minister, added.
In Evry-Gregy-sur-Yerre, a man on horseback drowned on
Thursday, becoming the second fatality.
(Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)