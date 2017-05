REUTERS/Charles Platiau - ATTENTION EDITORS : FRENCH LAW REQUIRES THAT REGISTRATION PLATE CAN NOT BE PUBLISHED IN FRANCE

A boat resident passes by a a Rolls-Royce as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau - ATTENTION EDITORS : FRENCH LAW REQUIRES THAT REGISTRATION PLATE CAN NOT BE PUBLISHED IN FRANCE

General view of flooding on the banks of the Seine River after days of heavy rainfall in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French police stop to look at flooding on the banks of the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower after days of heavy rainfall in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Paris prepared to close an underground metro line as water levels in the river Seine kept rising, and staff at the Louvre museum were told the venue was likely to close too.

The RER C suburban metro line will be closed within Paris from 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), the SNCF rail operator said on Twitter.

"It is highly likely that we will have to shut the museum and ask for volunteers' help this afternoon," Louvre museum chief Jean-Luc Martinez told employees in an internal email seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)