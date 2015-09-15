PARIS, Sept 15 France will not balance the books
of its generous welfare system until at least 2020 as
deficit-reduction efforts slow markedly this year, the state
audit office said on Tuesday.
The government has told its European Union partners it will
cut its public deficit - which includes the social security
deficit - to 3.3 percent of economic output next year from an
estimated 3.8 percent in 2015.
The social security deficit, which includes health
insurance, pensions, work insurance and family benefits, has
gradually fallen from a peak in 2010.
But the Cour des Comptes audit office said that after a
modest drop of 2.2 billion euros to 13.2 billion euros ($14.9
billion) in 2014, the 13th straight year in the red, welfare
deficit reduction will slow notably this year.
Welfare spending will continue to rise steadily in 2015,
while revenue will grow less strongly than in 2014, the audit
office said in its annual report.
"This trend will delay the return to a balanced situation to
beyond 2020, in the best of cases," the quasi-judicial body
said. The government had forecast a return to breakeven in 2017.
The auditor urged the government to rein in spending,
especially on health insurance, which accounts for half of the
shortfall. It said the deficit was increasingly funded by
short-term debt, making it vulnerable to a rise in interest
rates.
The government has so far largely avoided painful cuts to
welfare spending seen in other euro zone countries, instead
choosing to raise taxes.
France's social security system is mostly financed by taxes
on both employers and employees paid directly into an array of
social security funds, rather than to the central government.
Comparing France with Germany, which has a largely similar
system, the audit office said that from 2000 to 2014 the German
health insurance system had run an overall surplus of 12 billion
euros compared with a 105 billion euro deficit in France.
Over the same period, Germany's pension system ran a 16
billion euros surplus, while the French system clocked up a 65
billion euros shortfall.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
