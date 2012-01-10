PARIS Jan 10 A planned overhaul of the
way France's welfare state is financed, to ease the burden on
companies, would mean a rise in sales taxes, Budget Minister
Valerie Pecresse said on Tuesday.
President Nicolas Sarkozy wants to push through what is
being dubbed a "Social VAT" reform before France heads into a
presidential election in April and is due to discuss the idea
with union leaders at a Jan. 18 meeting. The plan would cut
labour charges as a way to improve firms' competitiveness.
"There will inevitably be a rise in VAT in the new welfare
financing system," Pecresse, who is also the government's
spokeswoman, told France 2 television.