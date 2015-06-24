PARIS, June 24 President Barack Obama reiterated
the United States' commitment to end past practices that were
considered "unacceptable" by its allies in a phone call with
French counterpart Francois Hollande on Wednesday, Hollande's
office said.
The two men spoke after transparency lobby group WikiLeaks
revealed late on Tuesday that Washington had spied on three
French presidents between at least 2006 and 2012.
"President Obama reiterated unequivocally his firm
commitment ... to end the practices that may have happened in
the past and that are considered unacceptable among allies," a
statement from the French president's office said.
The statement added that French intelligence officials would
go to Washington soon to strengthen cooperation between the two
countries.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)