UPDATE 9-Oil slips as U.S. drilling recovery offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Updates prices, adds technical trend, forecast)
PARIS May 7 The French government has awarded a tender to build and run two offshore windfarms to a consortium led by French gas and power group GDF Suez, French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Wednesday.
The GDF consortium includes Portugal's EDP Renovaveis , France's Neoen Marine and nuclear group Areva . Areva will develop an 8 megawatt (MW) turbine - one of the largest in the world - for the tender. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 23 A Delaware court revived an investor lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners over its $11 billion acquisition of Regency Energy Partners in a case focused on protections for investors in master limited partnerships.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.